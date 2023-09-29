CHEAT SHEET
Phillies Fan’s Emotional Support Alligator Turned Away From Game
An alligator on a leash was denied entrance to watch the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press. The alligator, a TikTok-famous pet named WallyGator, is a working emotional support animal, according to his owner, Joie Henney. Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer last year, Henney said that WallyGator “likes to give hugs” and has never bitten anyone. The AP reported that the Phillies’ home park, Citizen Bank Park, allows guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training. “All other animals are prohibited,” the policy states.