Phillies Suffer Coronavirus Outbreak at Florida Training Facility as Five Players Test Positive

Read it at TMZ
Eight people working for the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team—five players and three supporting staff members—caught COVID-19 at the teams’ training center in Clearwater, Florida, despite reportedly following prevention guidelines. The majority of Phillies team members and supporting personnel are reportedly still waiting for test results, so the number of confirmed cases could rise. Major League Baseball teams and players are still in negotiations about the length and start date of a possible 2020 season after an indefinite postponement began in March, and an outbreak could extend the delay. After news of the Phillies’ positive results broke, the Toronto Blue Jays closed their own nearby training camp because a pitcher had begun exhibiting symptoms of the virus, according to an ESPN reporter.