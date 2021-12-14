Docs Reveal Ex-NFL Player Had Severe Brain Injury When He Killed 6

Former NFL player Phillip Adams had a severe degenerative brain injury when he killed six people in April, including a family doctor and his grandkids, before turning the gun on himself, Boston University researchers found.

Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist at Boston University, released findings on Tuesday that showed Adams had Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the frontal lobes of his brain, according to WCNC.

“Mr. Adams’ CTE pathology was different than the other young NFL players with CTE,” McKee said. “It was different in that it was unusually severe in both frontal lobes.”

Adams’ went on a shocking, unprovoked shooting rampage outside Rock Hill in South Carolina in which he gunned down family doctor Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara, 69, and their two grandkids, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. Two repairmen, Robert Shook and James Lewis, were also fatally shot while they fixed an air conditioner.

York County Coroner Dr. Sabrina Gast had tested for the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to violent outbursts in some ex-athletes after getting permission from Adams’ family.