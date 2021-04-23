Ex-NFL Player Was ‘Following a New Religion or Ideology’ Prior to SC Mass Shooting: Police
OMINOUS
Former NFL player Phillip Adams had taken on “a new religion or ideology” that led to him start “acting differently” in the weeks before he killed six people and himself in South Carolina earlier this month, according to documents released Friday. Police said it was not yet clear if Adams’ newfound beliefs were part of the motive for the mass shooting, in which a local doctor, his wife, and their three grandkids were killed. Authorities also found “numerous notebooks... with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems,” in the room where Adams, who played for the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers during his career, was staying in his parents’ home. His family has said his brain will be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).