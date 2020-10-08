Cemetery Company Apologizes for 2020 Calendar With November Nazi Quote
EEK
Philadelphia-based StoneMor, one of the largest cemetery owners in the country, accidentally issued a 2020 calendar with a quote from Nazi commander Heinrich Himmler, the architect of Hitler’s Final Solution. StoneMor, which operates nearly 90 funeral homes and 320 cemeteries, said the mistake its calendar vendor made was unintentional, although it fired the vendor and employees who failed to notice the inclusion of the quote, “My honor is my loyalty,” widely attributed to Himmler referencing Hitler. The quote was used for November, the same month that commemorates Kristallnacht, the night Nazis destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses and synagogues. “We successfully recalled and destroyed most of the calendars,” StoneMor’s chief executive told The Philadelphia Inquirer.