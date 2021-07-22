CHEAT SHEET
Philly Cop Caught on Body Cam Trying to Delete Arrest Vid
A Philadelphia cop accused of deleting arrest videos from a man’s cellphone is now facing charges for attempted tampering, official oppression and obstruction of justice. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that Officer Tyree Burnett has been on “restricted duty” since April, and she plans to dismiss him at the end of a 30-day suspension.
A lawyer for Jacob Giddings told CBS Philly last month that Burnett approached his client at a gas station and provided no reason for directing Giddings to get out of his car. Giddings began recording but dropped his phone while getting into the cop car, his lawyer said. Burnett then grabbed the phone and was allegedly caught on his own body-cam deleting the video.