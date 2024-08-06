Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris joined in chants calling Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the Republican pick for vice president, a “weirdo”—as both nominees converged on Philadelphia for dueling rallies on Tuesday.

Harris, who clinched the Democratic nomination on Monday night, held her first rally with her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at Temple University’s 10,200 seat basketball arena in North Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was also rumored to be one of Harris’ top choices for the vice presidential nominee, took aim at Vance as he warmed up the crowd for the Democratic ticket. “J.D. Vance—he’s not exactly off to a good start, I think we can all agree on that. But I think part of the reason why he’s not off to a good start is this—you don’t know who he is, and he’s not being honest with himself, so he can’t be honest with the American people.” Shapiro smiled as he was met with chants of “he’s a weirdo!”

Shapiro joined the crowd’s taunts, and credited the newly christened vice presidential pick for coining the insult.

“Tim Walz, in his beautiful, Midwestern, plainspoken way—he summed up J.D. Vance the best. He’s a weirdo.”

Meanwhile, Vance’s rally in South Philly drew more than 200 supporters, Philadelphia NPR affiliate WHYY reported. The Ohio senator defended remarks he made in 2021, where he called Democratic politicians “childless cat ladies.”

“I think American families are good, and government policy should be more pro-family,” Vance said. “If the media wants to get offended about a sarcastic remark I made before I even ran for the United States Senate, then the media is entitled to get offended.”

He also doubled down on criticisms of Harris’ vice presidential selection, again claiming to an audience in Shapiro’s home state that he was passed over due to antisemitism.

“I feel genuinely bad that for days, maybe even weeks, the guy actually had to run from his Jewish heritage because of what the Democrats are saying about him,” Vance said.

Shapiro, who has long embraced his Jewish identity, addressed it again at the Democratic rally. “I lean on my family, and I lean on my faith, which calls me to serve,” Shapiro said. “And I am proud of my faith.”