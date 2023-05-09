Accused Quadruple Killer on the Lam After Philly Jailbreak
MANHUNT
Nearly a whole day passed before officials noticed two men had broken out from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Department of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney admitted at a news conference Monday evening. Frank Vanore, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, described one of the fugitives as a “very dangerous individual” and called for the public’s help in capturing the runaway. Ameen Hurst, 18, faces charges involving four homicides, including gunning down a man who had just been released from jail on prison grounds. The other jailbreaker, 24-year-old Nasir Grant, was being held on drug and gun charges. Surveillance footage showed the pair escaped by cutting a hole in a fence in a recreation yard.