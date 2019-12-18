Philly Man Critically Injured After Shooting at Airbnb House Party
A Philadelphia man was critically injured during a shooting at a house party inside of an Airbnb Wednesday morning, news station KYW-TV reports. Police reportedly responded to shots fired at the rental property at around 1:30 a.m., and found a man who was shot multiple times in the chest. Philadelphia Police Capt. George Fuchs said he was taken to a local hospital and remains seriously injured. According to police, the shooter or shooters fired from outside the property—leaving at least 23 shell casings and 20 bullet holes inside the house. “This could have been worse. We had 15 people inside and we have one victim. So this could’ve been really bad,” Fuchs told reporters.
Bril Taylor, who claims he was at the party, said “nobody” knew why the shooting occurred and said there was “no Instagram beef.” “We were here, probably people just hating on us,” Taylor said. Officials are reportedly looking for a silver vehicle with tinted windows. This comes after Airbnb banned party house rentals after a mass shooting occurred at a Halloween party at a rental house in Berkeley, California.