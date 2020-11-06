Philly Mayor: Trump Needs to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants on’ and Concede
GET IT TOGETHER
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had some choice words for Donald Trump Friday morning as the possibility of re-election slipped away from the incumbent. “I think what the president needs to do is to, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and, frankly, just as Al Gore did. Stop this, and let us move forward as a country,” the Democratic mayor said. Vote-counting in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, has necessitated extra days due to a high prevalence of mail-in ballots and a lack of a clear winner. Biden pulled ahead with a likely unassailable lead Friday. Trump has targeted the state with repeated false allegations of widespread fraud, as have alleged violent extremists.