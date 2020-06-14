Philly Protests: Christopher Columbus Statue Lovers Beat Unicorn Riot Reporter After Police Order Him To Leave

Read it at Unicorn Riot
Philadelphia Police threatened a reporter with the left-wing non-profit news organization Unicorn Riot as he covered far right armed vigilantes protecting a Christopher Columbus station in South Philadelphia Saturday. The organization says its reporter Chris Schiano was told by Philadelphia Police Captain Louis Campione to leave the scene because he was “inciting a riot.” Several of the men then assaulted the reporter and slashed his bicycle tires. The news organization then tweeted a video of the disturbing scene.