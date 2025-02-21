Politics

Philly Trump Fan Shocked to Be Fired by ‘Wrecking Ball’ DOGE

YOU’RE STILL FIRED

Robert McCabe said he expected the cull to performed more gracefully because of the president’s “business acumen.”

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18:: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today, Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsElon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMusk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandTrump Threatens to Blow Apart Entire G7 to Protect Putin
Leigh Kimmins