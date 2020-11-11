Philly’s Republican City Commissioner: No Dead People Voted in This City
GIVE IT UP
Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican, shot down the Republican party’s baseless claims that massive voter fraud was behind President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. “I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all,” Schmidt told CNN Wednesday. He said that an apparent list of dead voters who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, widely circulated by Trumpkins on social media, was completely untrue. His team investigated every single name on the list. “Not a single one of them voted in Philadelphia after they died,” he said. “One thing I can’t comprehend is how hungry people are to consume lies and to consume information that is not true.” In Michigan, where similar claims were made, election officials had to explain that strange voter birth dates are clerical errors that usually happen when generic birth dates are assigned to first-time absentee voters.
Schmidt advised people to go to trusted sources for information rather than “rumors” and “nonsense included in lawsuits.” The commissioner warned that there are “bad actors who are lying” about voter fraud, presumably referring to the Trump administration.