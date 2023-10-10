Sportswriter Out of Job for Slamming Philadelphia 76ers’ Israel Post

A sports reporter for PhillyVoice has lost his job after tweeting that a Philadelphia 76ers post in support of Israel “sucks.” Jackson Frank only recently became the beat writer for the team, which posted on Sunday: “We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas.” In response, Frank quoted-tweeted his displeasure with the comment, “Solidarity with Palestine always.” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told the New York Post that Jackson “is no longer employed” and that “we stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians.” Frank, who has deleted his X account, had no comment.
