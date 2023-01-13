Disney Revives ‘Phineas & Ferb’ With 40 New Episodes
LIGHTS, CANDACE, ACTION!
There’s only 104 days of summer vacation, and fans of Phineas & Ferb may get to spend those with new episodes of the hit animated series pretty soon. Disney has announced a revival of the children’s series, which originally aired on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2015, with 40 new episodes split into two seasons. Creator Dan Povermine is back and Disney is in talks to bring on executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as well. The official logline for the revival promises more of the classic formula, as stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb “conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace,” seemingly guaranteeing a return of the show’s staple characters. It hasn’t been announced if the show will return to its cable home or make the jump to a Disney+ original, although its most recent film in 2020, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, went straight to Disney+.