I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear This Body Mist—and It’s Only $38

Because I consider smelling good a personality trait, I always have perfume on—even when I go to bed. When I smell good, I feel good. I gave up on the idea of having a signature scent a long time ago because I have so many perfumes I can’t live without. Plus, I’m a beauty editor, so I test a lot more beauty products (including fragrances) than the average person. That said, I know I truly love a perfume when I instinctively reach for it day after day. My latest hyper-fixation is a good one; I’ve had people chase me through the grocery store to ask what perfume I’m wearing on multiple occasions—and it’s only $38.

Phlur is no stranger to viral moments; from its bestselling Missing Person Eau de Parfum, which brought TikTok creators to tears because it smells so universally familiar, to its Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum that singlehandedly sparked an uptick in strawberry-scented perfumes, they’re dictating trends, and they know what people want to smell like. The brand’s latest product to go viral on TikTok is its body mists. Vanilla Skin launched in the fall of 2023 alongside Amber Haze and Mango Mood. Since then, Phlur’s body mists have become so popular that six new scents have joined their lineup.

Now is a good time to mention that Phlur’s body mists are nothing like the Victoria’s Secret varieties we drenched our skin with in high school. Remember those? Sure, they were a moment, but they only lasted for about 20 minutes and smelled like pure sugar. Phlur’s body mists are a stand-out because they perform like luxury perfumes; they last, and they’re layered with complex notes that give much more than just overall sweetness.

While it’s not a secret that body mists have less scent concentration than conventional fragrances (think five percent for a body mist while an eau de parfum can be near 30 percent), Phlur’s mists perform more like a luxury perfume, in my experience. And, they’re affordable, won’t make you feel like you’re going to give your entire office a migraine and are suitable for everything from date night to pilates.

Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist Out of Phlur’s stacked lineup of scents, Vanilla Skin is my favorite. Apparently, I’m in good company because the brand released an eau de parfum version of the scent due to a surge of customer requests. (Spoiler: I own both, and I actually prefer the body mist!) Buy At PHLUR $ 38

Vanilla Skin smells exactly what it sounds like: sweet, warm and sensual, with a slight skin-like musk that’s anything but cloying. With notes of pink pepper, pink apple and sandalwood, it’s balanced with some brightness, and it’s surprisingly long-lasting on the skin. If you’re a vanilla lover, it’s a no-brainer. If you’re not so sure about vanilla, Moonstone, a fruity floral with green apple, black currant, and amber, is a great alternative. It’s a bright and invigorating scent that wears well alone or mixed with Vanilla Skin to bump up its fruity profile with some warmth. You can probably guess that I like to mix the two.

Heavy Cream, Caramel Skin, and Coconut Skin are the brand’s latest body mist releases. Phlur describes them as “edible, elevated gourmands,” and I couldn’t agree more. Heavy Cream is such a treat. It’s a grown-up dessert-inspired fragrance with notes of lemon sugar, whipped cream, marshmallow, and coconut milk—it may be my second favorite in the collection.

If you’re looking for an easy everyday fragrance with a certain wow factor, you must get your hands on one of Phlur’s body mists. (And if you’re like me, a few of them!) I get compliments every time I wear them, and I’m warning you now—it feels pretty fantastic when a random stranger stops you to say, “You smell amazing!”

