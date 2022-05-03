Phoebe Bridgers Shares Her Abortion Story: ‘Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access’
I KNOW THE END
Less than a day after the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion moving to overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision, Phoebe Bridgers opened up about her own experience with abortion. On Twitter on Tuesday, the musician revealed she had an abortion in October last year in the midst of her Punisher tour. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill,” she wrote. “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” She also advocated for donating to abortion funds, providing a link to a large list of organizations. The draft decision, published Monday night by Politico, has since been confirmed as authentic by an irate Chief Justice John Roberts, who has sworn to track down the leaker. The 98-page opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, held that Roe v. Wade had been “egregiously wrong from the start.” Co-signed by four of the bench’s most conservative justices, the draft—if implemented—would dismantle half a century of women’s rights.