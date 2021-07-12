Phoebe Philo Will Return to Fashion With Help From LVMH
BACK IN FASHION
Expect new clothes from Phoebe Philo, the much-loved minimalist designer who spent a decade as the creative director of Celine, coming next year. As reported by WWD and others, Philo has teamed with the French conglomerate LVMH to lead her own independent clothing label. The line of clothes and accessories will be “rooted in exceptional quality and design,” according to a statement provided to the trade publication. Philo, who also worked at Chloe in the early Aughts, is known for her unfussy but feminine designs. “Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” Philo added. “I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.” LVMH will have a minority stake, The New York Times reported, so Philo can “govern and experiment” on her own terms.