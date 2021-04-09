Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Star Opposite Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Indiana Jones 5 just got a lot more interesting: Deadline reports that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the production as the female lead, starring opposite Harrison Ford as the famed irreverent archaeologist. Plot details, including what role the Fleabag creator and star might play, remain under wraps, but Deadline reports the movie is set to begin filming this summer, with a premiere date of July 29, 2022.
In addition to creating two hit series in Fleabag and Killing Eve, Waller-Bridge also established herself as something of a secret weapon for multiple major Hollywood franchises. She was the clear stand-out in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which she played the droid L3-37, and Daniel Craig also brought her aboard the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die as a writer. At this point, it feels like simply a matter of time before Marvel or DC finds a way to follow suit and bring her into the fold—but for now, let’s all bask in the delightful image of all the ways Waller-Bridge’s Indy character is bound to troll America’s favorite archaeologist.