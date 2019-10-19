Phoenix Doctor Accused of Pointing Gun at Anti-Abortion Protester Outside Clinic

Read it at Arizona Central
A Phoenix doctor was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at an anti-abortion demonstrator outside the clinic where he worked. Dr. Ronald Yunis, 52, is facing charges of aggravated assault after several protesters provided evidence, including video, of him pointing a gun from his vehicle as he left the clinic parking lot on Oct. 10. Video from the scene shows protesters calling Yunis, who is an Ob-Gyn doctor at the clinic, “the abortionist,” with one walking up to Yunis’ car yelling: “Dude, you are a coward.” The video then appears to show Yunis lifting a gun and pointing it at the protester.