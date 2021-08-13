CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Phoenix Police Chief Suspended Over Rewards for Shooting Protesters’ Balls
‘GOOD NIGHT LEFT NUT’
Read it at Fox 10
Phoenix’s city manager disciplined a slew of police officers, including the department’s chief, for rewarding officers for shooting protesters in the groin last summer as demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder erupted. Officers created a trophy in the form of a coin emblazoned with a protester being shot with a pepper ball in the testicles. The coin was embossed with the phrases “Making America Great Again One Nut at a Time” and “Good Night Left Nut.” Supervising officers gave the coins to their subordinates both on and off duty. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was suspended for one day. Phoenix’s mayor said in a statement, “I’m disheartened and deeply disappointed by the findings of this investigation.”