CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Phoenix Suns Owner Is Tearing Down 5 Homes to Build Massive Estate
‘AMUSEMENT PARK’
Read it at Detroit Free Press
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is causing a stir in Detroit over plans to tear down five homes to build a single mammoth estate. The Bloomfield Township mansion, which will reportedly span 60,000 square feet or more, will include a slew of outdoor amenities, including a lazy river, a waterfall, a trampoline park, an “enchanted forest,” artificial islands, climbing walls, and multiple athletic courts. Sadly for the billionaire, the city rejected his request for a zip line platform. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, one neighbor described the forthcoming property as an “amusement park,” while zoning board member Jocelyn Giangrande requested “a season pass” to visit the estate.