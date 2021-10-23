Phoenix Suns Owner Denies Being Racist Before Allegations Drop in New Report
‘CATEGORICALLY DENY’
The owner of the Phoenix Suns has issued a preemptive denial of accusations of racism and sexism expected to come in a forthcoming ESPN story. League analyst Jordan Schultz teased the story late Friday, tweeting that it details allegations of “racism, sexism and sexual harassment” and a “series of incidents” that could prove damning for Robert Sarver. In response, Sarver wrote, “I reject any insinuation of personal or organizational racism or gender discrimination… I categorically deny any and all suggestions that I used disparaging language related to race or gender.” The team also issued a statement calling the story “lies, innuendo, and a false narrative.” The statement reads, “Documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusation, and we are preparing our response to his questions.”