Phony Doc Treated Thousands of Patients for Cancer and Other Diseases, Authorities Say
DR. WHO?
A California man is facing five felony charges for impersonating a doctor after allegedly treating thousands of patients for “serious” illnesses without a license, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday in a statement. Stephan Gevorkian, 44, owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, where he is accused of offering treatment for a number of conditions including cancer and various viral infections. “Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” Gascón said. Prosecutors said that a private investigator received a consultation from Gevorkian on Nov. 17. Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone, which could have had serious medical consequences.