CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cops Now Have Photo of Boris Johnson Hoisting Beer at Rule-Busting Birthday Bash

    SAY CHEESE

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Jason Cairnduff-WPA Pool/Getty

    Scotland Yard reportedly now has an incriminating photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a drink at his birthday party in the midst of a COVID lockdown. The picture could be seen as evidence that Johnson was an active participant in a bash that broke the very COVID rules his office enforced. As first reported by the Daily Mirror, the photo, one of 300 submitted to the police, allegedly features Johnson toasting a can of Estrella beer beside Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

    Read it at Daily Mirror