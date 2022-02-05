Read it at Daily Mirror
Scotland Yard reportedly now has an incriminating photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a drink at his birthday party in the midst of a COVID lockdown. The picture could be seen as evidence that Johnson was an active participant in a bash that broke the very COVID rules his office enforced. As first reported by the Daily Mirror, the photo, one of 300 submitted to the police, allegedly features Johnson toasting a can of Estrella beer beside Chancellor Rishi Sunak.