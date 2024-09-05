Pic of Georgia Shooting Suspect Emerges Ahead of Court Hearing
BABY-FACED
A 2022 yearbook photo of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old student accused of killing four and hospitalizing nine in the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history, was released by the 11 Alive News on Thursday ahead of his first court hearing. The photo of Gray comes from a 2022 yearbook, when he would have been just 11 or 12. Gray has been charged with four counts of murder and “addition charges are expected,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Among the victims at Apalachee High School were math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, as well as students Mason Schermerhorn, 14 and Christian Angulo, 14. Gray was previously investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2023 for allegedly posting threats to shoot up a school on his social media. The sheriff said Gray, who was 13 at the time, had “unsupervised access” to his father’s rifles. However, the Atlanta FBI said in a statement on X that “at that time, there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels.”