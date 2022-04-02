CHEAT SHEET
Photo of Mock Lynching Sparks Outrage at Kentucky High School
A school district in southeast Kentucky is investigating a photo of a mock lynching that was allegedly taken in a high school chemistry class Thursday morning. The photo depicts a white student holding what seems to be a noose around a Black student’s neck at Corbin High School. “Your average day at Corbin,” the photo was captioned. “They just pretended like he was hanging him,” one student told LEX18, “and everybody just played it off as a joke.” Another student in the classroom told WKYT that both students involved were part of the school’s JROTC program. Superintendent David Cox said that the district “in no way condones the content of the referenced photograph.”