Pennsylvania Cops Release Pic of UConn Student on the Lam After Murders

Pennsylvania Cops Release Pic of UConn Student on the Lam After MurdersARMED AND DANGEROUSTracy ConnorExecutive EditorPublished May. 25, 2020 1:57PM ET Pennsylvania police have released a photo of a University of Connecticut student suspected in a deadly three-day crime spree while he was on the run in East Stroudsburg on Saturday. Peter Manfredonia, 23, allegedly hacked to death a woodworker and severely injured an elderly man in Connecticut on Friday, broke into a house and stole guns and truck, and then killed an acquaintance and kidnapped the victim's girlfriend on Sunday. Manfredonia abandoned the woman in New Jersey on Sunday and was last seen on foot in Pennsylvania, wearing dark shorts and a white T-shirt and carrying a large duffel bag. Police say he is considered armed and very dangerous and no member of the public should approach him.