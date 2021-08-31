Photo Shows Last U.S. Soldier to Leave Afghanistan

The U.S. military released a photo of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan—a green-hued picture of Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 18th Airborne Corps’ 82nd Airborne Division, boarding a C-17 at Kabul airport. “This was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy,” the corps wrote in a tweet accompanying the night-vision photo. Donahue headed up the the special-operations task forces in Afghanistan before taking over the 82nd.