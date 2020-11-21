CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Photo Shows Vulgar Move by LA Mayor’s Embattled Adviser
SEE NO EVIL
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has claimed ignorance of alleged sexual misconduct by longtime adviser Rick Jacobs. But a new photo of a vulgar gesture that has emerged is raising questions about that. The 2017 picture published by the Los Angeles Times shows Jacobs pantomiming that he is grabbing another man’s crotch while Garcetti stands next to them. After one of the mayor’s bodyguards accused Jacobs, the former deputy chief of staff, of harassment, several other men have come forward with stories of inappropriate behavior. Garcetti told the Times he did not see Jacobs make the gesture in 2017 and had not seen the photo.