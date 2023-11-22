Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, whose career imploded after a slew of sexual assault allegations during the #MeToo movement, was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday from a new accuser.

The Spanish model Minerva Portillo, who was signed to Trump Model Management, alleges that Richardson forced her to perform oral sex on him against her wishes—an alleged assault she claims was photographed and has since circulated, both online and in art auctions.

Portillo alleges the assault occurred in 2004, when she was 22. She filed her lawsuit just days before the window to file under the New York Adult Survivors Act is closed to new suits.

Portillo’s accusations are similar to others who spoke out against Richardson in 2017. He stopped working as a photographer the next year and has flown under the radar ever since.

This is a developing story that will be updated.