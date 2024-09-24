Photographer Who Snapped Melania Trump Has Only Nice Things to Say
‘SENSE OF HUMOR’
Jonathan Becker, the legendary photographer for Vanity Fair and Vogue, revealed fascinating details about some of the world’s most powerful figures he has photographed over a decades-long career—including Tom Cruise, Harvey Weinstein, Nancy Reagan, and the Trump family. Becker, whose new collection Lost Time will be released in October, sat down for a revealing new profile published in The Guardian on Monday. Becker’s subjects included art luminaries like Robert Mapplethorpe, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jean-Michel Basqiat, as well as entertainers like David Bowie and Tom Cruise. Becker also shot countless politicians and world leaders, including the Kennedy family and the Trumps. He shot the former first lady shortly after her marriage to Donald Trump in 2005. Melania was “quiet and she had a bit of a sense of humor,” the photographer told the newspaper. He also photographed her husband multiple times for the lifestyle magazine, and included a portrait of the former president, who he said has a “charm” in real life, in his new collection. “It’s a narcissistic charm,” Becker said. “He’s sort of sharing his great power–he considers himself very powerful. But he’s also very gullible.”