Haunting Photo Captures Irpin Family’s Desperate Bid to Flee Russian Forces

KYIV—Her arm was outstretched towards a small carry-on bag of essentials that she had hoped would accompany the family to safety.

They didn’t make it.

A shell fired into the Kyiv suburb of Irpin by Vladimir Putin’s forces killed the family instantly. Video of the attack would travel around the world, as a shocking encapsulation of the cruelty of the Kremlin’s murderous invasion.

Minutes after the blast, emergency responders covered the body of Tatyana Perebeynos as well as her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18. Their roll-on bag was the only thing left standing.

March 5, 2022 — Kyiv, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

Refugees are pushing and pressing each other as they try to escape the fighting just north of the city. Ukraine was been caught off guard by the invasion, forcing millions of Ukrainian to flee west towards Europe.

March 5, 2022 — Kyiv, Ukraine

A family is walking between train cars at the main train station of Kyiv as they join the desperate race to get away from the fighting.

March 6, 2022 — Kyiv, Ukraine

A few locals from Kyiv are making their way to shelters in order to seek protection from Russian strikes, which have been more and more numerous on the outskirts of the capital. Russian forces northwest of Kyiv are slowly closing in on the Ukrainian capital. The Ukrainian army is so far resisting the Russian onslaught and causing significant casualties and delays to the advancing Russian troops.

March 6, 2022 — Irpin, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

Civilians and casualties are escaping from the town of Irpin where tense fighting has been ongoing between Ukrainian and Russians forces.

March 6, 2022 — Irpin, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

Some civilians have remained on the other side of the river and still trying to escape towards the relative safety of Kyiv.

March 7, 2022 — Vyshhorod, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

Locals are leaving their home town for Kyiv as the Russian army approaches. Their slow progress is hard to assess as its unclear, whether it is due to the spirited defense led by Ukrainian units or logistical issues within the Russian army.

March 8, 2022 — Irpin, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army briefly paused its advanced towards Kyiv after negotiations between the two warring parties agreed to establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians into a safer area.

March 8, 2022 — Irpin, Municipality of Kyiv, Ukraine

Thousands have been going through this corridor in Irpin where hard fighting has been going on between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army.

March 11, 2022 — Kyiv, Ukraine

Locals in Kyiv are waiting for the Russian assault as troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital.

March 11, 2022 — Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian forces are just 6 miles from the eastern suburbs of the capital and currently probing the Ukrainian military, which has been fortifying all entrances to the capital. A Russian assault seems to be just around the corner.