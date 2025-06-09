Photojournalist Shot With ‘Plastic Bullet’ in L.A. Rushed Into Emergency Surgery
A British photojournalist covering the demonstrations against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles was rushed into emergency surgery after police shot him with a three-inch plastic bullet. Nick Stern was wearing a press card around his neck and carrying a large camera when he was hit with the non-lethal bullet, also known as a sponge bullet, which tore into his thigh. The veteran photojournalist felt a “terrific pain” in his leg and tried to hobble away, but he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, which was getting wet from blood. He suddenly felt faint, and eight protesters ran over to carry him away from the “danger area.” Medics then cut off his pants, put pressure on the wound and tied a tourniquet before rushing him into surgery to remove the bullet. He is now recovering at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and said he wants to return to the field as quickly as he can. Police also shot an Australian journalist in the leg with a rubber bullet during a live TV stand-up on Sunday. In the footage, the Australian national news service’s U.S. correspondent, Lauren Tomasi, can be seen jumping and crying out in pain after an officer appears to point directly at her and shoot.