Photos Capture New ‘Sighting’ of the Loch Ness Monster
‘IT WAS MOVING’
Does the fabled Loch Ness Monster really exist? An army of would-be monster hunters came together over the weekend in the Scottish Highlands to answer that very question, with a handful coming away with what they considered conclusive proof, including several promising “gloop” sounds. One amateur photographer, however, now claims that she captured the elusive sea beast on film five years ago—but was too embarrassed to come forward before this week. Chie Kelly told The Telegraph that she and her family were lunching on the loch’s shores in August 2018 when she began snapping pics. “I was just taking pictures with my Canon camera of Scott and our daughter Alisa, who was then five, when about 200 meters from the shore, moving right to left at a steady speed was this creature,” Kelly explained. “It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again.” Steve Feltham, the longtime Nessie investigator who eventually convinced Kelly to release the photos, called the photos “remarkable” and “the most exciting” he’d yet seen.