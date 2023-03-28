PHOTOS: Nashville School Shooter Personalized Weapons Used in School Massacre
EVIDENCE PILES UP
Police have released pictures of the weapons used in the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning, two of which were obtained legally and locally, authorities said. An AR-style rifle, a pistol, and a handgun were all included in a number of pieces of evidence released by police Monday night, including CCTV footage showing the suspect, who was identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department as Nashville resident Audrey Hale. The photos show Hale had personalized the guns, with one of the firearms seen clearly with the name “Aiden” on it—which was a name Hale used on some social media profiles seen by The Daily Beast. The guns are also decorated with stickers. Investigators said they were able to ID Hale based on “a vehicle that was nearby that gave us clues into who she was.” A release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned, while a search warrant executed at Hale’s home resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun, and other evidence.