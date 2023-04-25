Read it at Daily Mail
Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke were spotted with their newborn baby for the very first time on Monday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the couple pushing a stroller around New York City. The news comes about a month after Darke’s pregnancy news was revealed by Radcliffe’s spokesperson back in March, who said that the couple was “absolutely thrilled” to become parents. Radcliffe, the 33-year-old Harry Potter star, has been dating fellow actress Darke, 38, since the two met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012.