Surveillance Photos Show Roy Den Hollander Traveled to California to Ambush Rival Lawyer: Cops
NEW EVIDENCE
California authorities have released new information tying “anti-feminist” attorney Roy Den Hollander to the death of fellow men’s rights activist and lawyer Marc Angelucci. Hollander rented a car from the San Bernardino train station on July 7 and drove it to Angelucci’s home four days later to kill him, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday. According to police, he immediately fled the area in the rental car then boarded a train out of California at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photos show Hollander getting coffee at the San Bernardino train station and later wheeling his suitcase through Union Station. Officials have previously named Hollander as a suspect in the July 11 murder of Angelucci, as well as the July 19 ambush of the family of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas.