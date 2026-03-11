Airport Closes Runway After Passenger Plane’s Horror Landing

Phuket International Airport in Thailand was forced to temporarily close its runway on Wednesday after a plane malfunctioned while landing. Air India Express Flight AXB938 from Hyderabad landed nose-first on the tarmac, airport officials said. “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned,” Air India said in a statement. The Boeing 737 MAX, carrying 133 passengers—including two infants—and seven crew, had a missing wheel, leaving the plane unable to taxi off the runway. The hard landing also left a long skid mark on the runway, Thai broadcaster MCOT reported. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated with no injuries. Phuket Airport temporarily closed the runway, issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and suspending operations until 6 p.m. local time while crews removed the aircraft and conducted safety checks. Incoming flights were held in nearby airspace or diverted to Krabi and Bangkok, causing delays for other travelers.