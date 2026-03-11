Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Digestive discomfort is incredibly common, but that doesn’t mean you have to live with it. If you’re dealing with occasional bloating, irregularity, or general gut issues, it might be worth talking with your doctor about adding a probiotic and digestive enzyme supplement to your routine. Physician’s Choice’s “Hack Your Tummy” Bundle pairs the brand’s bestselling 60 Billion Probiotic with its Digestive Enzymes supplement to create a two-step gut health routine developed with doctors. The bundle has recently gone viral on TikTok Shop, with many shoppers praising it for helping support digestive wellness.

The Hack Your Tummy Bundle includes two products: the Physician’s Choice 60 Billion Probiotic and Physician’s Choice Digestive Enzymes. Together, they’re designed to provide daily support for gut health while also helping with occasional digestive discomfort. The formulas are developed with input from a team of scientists and industry experts, as well as the brand’s Scientific Advisory Board of physicians, giving the supplements added credibility in a category that can often feel overwhelming to navigate.

Physician's Choice "Hack Your Tummy" Bundle

The Physician’s Choice 60 Billion Probiotic is a broad-spectrum daily probiotic formulated to support a healthy gut microbiome, regularity, and immune health. It contains 10 diverse probiotic strains and 60 billion CFUs, along with organic prebiotic fiber that helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support balanced digestion. The acid-resistant capsules are designed to survive stomach acid so the probiotics can reach the gut more effectively. The bundle also includes Physician’s Choice Digestive Enzymes, which feature a blend of 16 digestive enzymes alongside targeted probiotics, prebiotics, and soothing herbs. The formula is designed to help break down proteins, carbohydrates, fats, dairy, fruits, and vegetables to promote nutrient absorption and help reduce occasional mealtime bloating.