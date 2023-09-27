Speedo Photo Exposes MAGA Mayoral Candidate’s Pride Hypocrisy: Report
PRIDE FOR ME, NOT FOR THEE
Gabrielle Hanson, the MAGA-loving mayoral candidate in Franklin, Tennessee who as an alderperson fought to deny a permit for an LGBTQ+ event in her city, had her hypocrisy put on full display Wednesday after a photo emerged of her husband, Tom, rocking a speedo at a Pride parade in Chicago. News Channel 5 obtained the 2008 photo, which showed Tom donning nothing but an American flag speedo, glasses, sandals, and a gold chain with a cross pendant. Hanson garnered national attention earlier this year when she, as a town alderman, unsuccessfully tried to block a Pride festival from being held at a city-run park in Franklin, Tennessee. She reportedly argued the festival, which would include drag queens and possibly scantly-clothed celebrators, was a threat to “innocent children.” She appeared to have a more lax view on the matter in 2008, however, with her husband telling the Windy City Times that Hanson encouraged him to rock the speedo in public.