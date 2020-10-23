Pick Up This Food52 Knife Set and Get Our Favorite Apron for Free
CLEANING UP
The best thing about Food52’s in-house line Five Two is that they not only take customer feedback but use it to create products that work for everyone. Whether that’s reusable produce bags, foldable disk racks, or an apron with potholders, they’ve figured out how to give customers what they actually want. Now, you can get your own piece of crowd-sourced kitchenware with this First Dibs Friday deal: pick up the Five Two Essentials Knives set and get the Five Two Ultimate apron for free.
Not only are you getting a comfortable, easy-to-use knife set that includes a paring knife, serrated knife, and a chef’s knife, but with that purchase, you get the incredible Food52 apron for free. Built-in pot holders, measurement cheat sheets, and multiple pockets make this apron a perfect kitchen companion. The knives come in a handful of colors while the free apron is in the classic Smoked Salt gray. This deal is only for today, so you should absolutely take advantage ASAP.
Five Two Essential Knives w/ Free Ultimate Apron
Down from $177
