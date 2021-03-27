CHEAT SHEET
Pickup Truck Eyed in Case of Idaho Woman Missing Since Jan. 11
On the morning of Jan. 11, Deborah Hendrichs got into an altercation with her husband, left her Idaho home, and hit the highway. She reached Meachem, Oregon, when she apparently ran out of gas, and a passing snowplow called police for her. According to the Idaho Statesman, a trooper on the opposite side of I-84 spotted Hendrichs’ SUV with a pickup truck parked behind it. But by the time the trooper looped around, Hendrichs’ vehicle was empty and the pickup was gone—and she has not been seen or heard from since. Her husband says she was having a fit of paranoia related to the upcoming presidential inauguration, demanded he unplug all electronic devices, and attacked him before she took off.