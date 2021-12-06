CHEAT SHEET
Sheriff’s Office Sparks Outrage With Pic of Santa Getting Concealed Handgun Permit
A sheriff’s office in Colorado is being condemned for tweeting out a picture of “Santa” applying for a concealed handgun permit. “Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday, along with the photo. The post received swift blowback from social media users, with many pointing out it came just days after a 15-year-old in Michigan attacked his high school, fatally shooting four students. “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive,” the sheriff’s office tweeted after the backlash. “Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”