Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escapes Probation Center
ON THE RUN
An Iowa sex-trafficking victim who was 15 years old when she killed her alleged rapist fled a residential corrections facility on Friday, according to the state’s Fifth Judicial District Department of Corrections. Pieper Lewis, now 18, was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center around 6 a.m., shortly after cutting off her GPS monitor, according to CNN. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, with a probation violation report asking for her deferred judgment to be revoked over the escape, KCCI reported. That means Lewis, if recaptured, could face up to 20 years in prison. Lewis pleaded guilty to to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury after her alleged abuser’s death, with Polk County Judge David Porter in September ordering her to pay $150,000 to the man’s family in restitution. Lewis also received five years’ probation, 200 hours of community service, and an additional fine of $4,000 in civil penalties. As he handed down the sentence, Porter told Lewis that she was receiving “the second chance you asked for. You won’t get a third.”