1

Pierce Brosnan Says ‘Of Course’ He’s ‘Interested’ in Returning as James Bond

SHAKEN AND STIRRED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 4:01PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 3:51PM EST 
Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ 1997.
Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ 1997. Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

As the hunt continues for the next James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has revealed that he would “of course” be interested in returning as 007. The actor famously played Bond in four movies between 1995 and 2002, preceding Daniel Craig who then helmed the role for 15 years. “Of course, how could I not be interested?” Brosnan, 71, told GQ in an interview published March 4 when asked if he’d return to play the role. “But it’s a delicate situation now. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It’s a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it’s best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.” In February, it was announced that Amazon would retain creative control over the Bond franchise after it had initially purchased MGM Studios (and distribution rights for the film) in 2022. Following the announcement last month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked users on X who they would like to see play Bond next, as casting for the suave agent has been on a standstill since Craig left the role in 2021.

Read it at GQ

2
GOP Sen. Breaks Ranks to Blast Musk’s ‘Callous’ USAID Cuts
‘TROUBLING PICTURE’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.06.25 3:05PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 2:45PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says "Tech Support" as he speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025.
TOPSHOT - Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says "Tech Support" as he speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has had enough of President Donald Trump’s “special government employee,” Elon Musk, and his carefree dismantling of the federal workforce via his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE.) Murkowski took to X on Thursday to diss the social media platform’s owner and explain how DOGE is harming the U.S. and the world. “This week, I met with some Alaskan USAID employees,” she wrote. “They not only informed me of the confusing and callous handling of personnel matters by OPM and DOGE, but they also painted an incredibly troubling picture of what the world looks like without humanitarian assistance from the United States.” In the last few months DOGE has successfully dismantled the U.S. foreign aid agency USAID and the Department of Education, not to mention fired thousands of federal employees under the guise of long-term cost-cutting benefits. Murkowski continued: “Although I support measures to find inefficiencies within the agency, USAID’s mission to keep people healthy and safe in even the most remote corners of the world should not be eliminated.” Musk’s demolition of the federal system has spooked the U.S. economy. According to Reuters on Thursday, the number of announced layoffs in the United States has “jumped to levels not seen since the last two recessions.”

Read it at X

Shop with Scouted

Refresh Your Spring Clothing Lineup Sans Guilt Courtesy of Revolve’s Rare Sitewide Sale
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.06.25 12:36PM EST 
Published 03.02.23 3:46PM EST 
revolve_sale_2023_uvsvo9
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Revolve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The spring sale season is officially underway, with plenty of seasonal deals and promos to take advantage of right now. Revolve—a trendy e-tailer that rarely offers sales—has taken note. Revolve’s current anniversary sale situation is an even more generous deal than they offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s definitely not one to sit out on. For today only (March 6), you can score 20 percent off sitewide (except for items that are already on sale and a handful of off-limits brands) with the code HAPPY20.

Revolve Anniversary Sale
Use code HAPPY20 at checkout
See At Revolve

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Best of all, Revolve’s anniversary sale means you can save big on hundreds of contemporary brands like Agolde denim, LoveShackFancy, Eberjey, ALO Yoga, Cult Gaia, Anine Bing, Levi’s, and so many more labels that rarely get marked down at all. If you’re in the market for a guilt-free closet refresh just in time for spring, make sure to check out the sale ASAP. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PST.

3
Probe Into Billionaire Fashion Mogul’s Cliff-Fall Death Re-Opened
TRAGEDY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.06.25 12:58PM EST 
Getty Images
Getty Images

The investigation into the cliff-fall death of a billionaire fashion mogul has been re-opened. Mango founder Isak Andic, 71, died in December 2024 after falling nearly 500 feet while hiking with his son near Barcelona, Spain. The case was provisionally archived after detectives questioned his son, Jonathan Andic, 43, and partner, Estefania Knuth, and a judge was satisfied that no crime had been committed. However, El País reports that the case has been re-opened after authorities said that witness statements did not cohere with on-site inspections at the time of the fall. “In spite of this, the police have not found that the businessman’s son is intentionally withholding information or providing erroneous details in order to cover up a possible crime,” the El Pais report said. The publication added that the re-opening of the probe doesn’t necessarily suggest new evidence. Andic was worth around $4.5B at the time of his death. He founded fashion retailer Mango with his brother in 1984. The brand had 2,700 stores worldwide as of March last year.

Read it at El País

4
Christina Ricci: Movies ‘Rescued’ Me From ‘Not Very Safe’ Family
‘SAVED ME’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 12:27PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 12:26PM EST 
Christina Ricci
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Christina Ricci revealed the dark reason her movie career is so meaningful to her. Fresh off getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 45-year-old Yellowjackets star said that she felt “safest” as a kid in front of a film camera. “I’ve always felt really at ease and safe in a way that I don’t feel in life,” she told Variety in a new interview. “The film industry, it sort of rescued me from a childhood that was not very nice and a family that was not very safe. So to be able to escape and do this thing where I was totally safe when I was getting validation from adults, and it was based on a skill that I had that was special, I think really, really saved me.” Ricci starred in her first movie Mermaids opposite Cher and Winona Ryder as a nine-year-old in 1990. She has been outspoken about her parents’ divorce when she was a pre-teen, and her hard relationship with her father Ralph Ricci, who she’s accused of being a “failed cult leader.”

Read it at Variety

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 03.05.25 8:16PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

5
Matt Gaetz Reportedly Plotting His Next Political Gig
PUT ME IN, COACH
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.06.25 1:50PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 12:21PM EST 
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz is eyeing a run for Florida attorney general in 2026, Axios reports. Despite allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit activity against him, the Trump ally remains a formidable contender, buoyed by his strong name recognition and continued support among the state’s GOP base. A poll from top Republican strategist Tony Fabrizio shows Gaetz, who withdrew his name from consideration for U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump before his confirmation hearing, leading the newly-appointed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier 39 percent to 21 percent in a hypothetical primary matchup. The race could become heated, as tensions rise between Gaetz’s and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ supporters, particularly over the misogynist influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. The American-born men were recently allowed to return to the U.S. after sex trafficking charges in Romania, and Gaetz has criticized Uthmeier’s investigation into the two. The former congressman, who now hosts a show on One America News, told Axios that he’s “humbled” by the support he’s received amid the AG speculation and that his desire to run for the seat or even governor remains strong. “2026 is going to be a dynamic year in Florida politics,” Gaetz added.

Read it at Axios

6
Social Security Employees Banned From Reading News at Work
FAKE NEWS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.06.25 1:42PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 12:01PM EST 
Elon Musk
BRENDAN MCDERMID/Brendan McDermid/ REUTERS

The Social Security Administration announced a Severance-style censorship policy Thursday that prohibits employees from reading the news on their work devices. The SSA—with a workforce of about 57,000 employees—sent a morning email to all staff to prescribe “additional restrictions to the categories of websites prohibited from government-furnished equipment.” It included “sports,” “online shopping,” and “general news.” Newly installed SSA caretaker Leland Dudek—who was placed on leave for cooperating with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency before Trump elevated him to active commissioner—said that DOGE is now calling the shots at the agency and “things are currently operating in a way I have never seen in government before,” The Washington Post reported. Amid efforts to slash the federal workforce, Musk has called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.” The email said that the policy is intended to “help reduce risk and better protect the sensitive information entrusted to us in our many systems.”

Read it at NBC News

7
Bill Murray Sets the Record Straight on Kelis Dating Rumors
STREET CRED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.25 12:01PM EST 
Kelis, Bill Murray
Getty Images

Bill Murray, 74, has finally addressed the dating rumors about him and singer Kelis, who is nearly 30 years younger. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on Feb. 28, the Ghostbusters star denied that he had been in a relationship with the 45-year-old entertainer. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred,” he said. Murray laughed off the rumors, admitting that he had first discovered Kelis when she featured in rapper Ol' Dirty Bastard’s 1999 hit “Got Your Money.” He recalled being intrigued by the “girl with the red hair” and later sought to meet her. “She turned out to be spectacular,” he said, adding that they recently spoke and he learned she had bought land in Kenya, where she plans to start a farm. The rumors had resurfaced after Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died in 2022, and she was spotted with Murray at her performances. However, Kelis quickly denied any romantic involvement in a June 2023 Instagram post, stating that while the rumors were amusing, she and Murray were simply friends, both “blessed, rich, and happy.”

Read it at Sway in the Morning

8
White House Denies Plans to Deport Ukrainians Who Fled War
DONALD’S DENIALS
Sean Craig
Published 03.06.25 11:40AM EST 
President Donald J Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Donald J Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House called a report that President Donald Trump’s administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the war as “fake news” on Tuesday. Reuters reported, citing a senior Trump official and three others familiar with the matter, that the president could formalize the plans as soon as April, putting the impacted migrants on a fast track for deportation. The news agency said the move would form but one piece of a larger effort by Trump to revoke the legal status of roughly 1.8 million migrants admitted to the United States via temporary humanitarian parole programs that were launched by the Biden administration. Reuters said Trump plans to revoke status for some 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans under the programs later this month. “This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in response to the report in a social media post. “The truth: no decision has been made at this time.” The report comes less than a week after Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a blowup in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding that he show more gratitude to the U.S. for its support. He has since paused military aid to the war torn country, though the two sides are discussing an economic agreement that could restore support. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has opened communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered an unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that experts say violated international law.

Read it at Reuters

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.14.25 9:07PM EST 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
Buy At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-side printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

9
Musk’s DOGE Chainsaw Wasn’t Even Made in America
CUT TO THE CHASE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 11:26AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 11:24AM EST 
Elon Musk holds a chainsaw reading "Long live freedom, damn it" during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. The chainsaw was a present to Elon Musk from Argentina's President Javier Milei. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

The chainsaw Elon Musk used to symbolize the Department of Government Efficiency’s cost-cutting spree was not even made in America. Last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., Argentine President Javier Milei handed Musk the machine that he then brandished on stage. Milei commissioned fellow countryman Mariano “Tute” Di Tella to make the piece in Buenos Aires—and didn’t even pay him. “Money doesn’t have any power over my art,” Di Tella said. The artist, who said the raw materials cost him around $500, added that Milei’s spokesman, Manuel Adorni, also asked him to build one for President Donald Trump. The process usually takes six weeks, but Adorni wants it done in 20 days. The machine will feature the words Viva La Libertad Carajo! (Long Live Freedom Dammit!) on the blade. Di Tella said The Texas Chain Saw Massacre inspired him. “When I saw that movie, I loved it, not for the murders, but the chainsaw itself—big, spectacular,” he said.

Read it at Bloomberg

10
AI Managers Will Now Take Your McDonald’s Order
MCROBOTS
Updated 03.06.25 11:02AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:49AM EST 
McDonald's
McDonald's Jeff Green/Jeff Green/ Reuters

Artificial intelligence is infiltrating America’s famous Golden Arches. McDonald’s is giving 43,000 locations an AI makeover in an attempt to cut wait times and improve customer experience. Each restaurant will be equipped with high-tech tools that predict equipment issues, speed up drive-throughs, and perfect your happy meals. The fast food chain will also be seeking a “generative AI virtual manager” that performs the same tasks as a human employee. Facial recognition tech will make sure orders are accurate before they’re handed to customers. The overhaul comes at a time when countless Americans are concerned about AI making jobs redundant. The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will displace 92 million workers by 2030. But McDonald’s hopes that the revamp will grow its customer base from 175 million to 250 million by 2027. Chief Information Officer Brian Rice said the changes will “alleviate the stress” for employees struggling to hand out orders quickly. In 2021, the chain tried out AI but ended the experiment after frustrated customers said their orders were mixed up. Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Domino’s, and Taco Bell have also recently introduced robots or intelligence systems to pump out food faster.

Read it at New York Post

