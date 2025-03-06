Pierce Brosnan Says ‘Of Course’ He’s ‘Interested’ in Returning as James Bond
As the hunt continues for the next James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has revealed that he would “of course” be interested in returning as 007. The actor famously played Bond in four movies between 1995 and 2002, preceding Daniel Craig who then helmed the role for 15 years. “Of course, how could I not be interested?” Brosnan, 71, told GQ in an interview published March 4 when asked if he’d return to play the role. “But it’s a delicate situation now. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It’s a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it’s best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.” In February, it was announced that Amazon would retain creative control over the Bond franchise after it had initially purchased MGM Studios (and distribution rights for the film) in 2022. Following the announcement last month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked users on X who they would like to see play Bond next, as casting for the suave agent has been on a standstill since Craig left the role in 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT