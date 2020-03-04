Bush Family Member Loses Texas Election For First Time in 42 Years
A member of the Bush family has lost an election in Texas for the first time since George W. Bush failed in a bid for Congress 42 years ago. Republican Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, failed to make it out of Tuesday's primary in his bid for a Houston congressional seat, according to the Associated Press. The 34-year-old was reportedly less zealous in his support of President Donald Trump than his rivals who advanced into the runoff, Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall. It was the first Bush defeat in Texas since George W. Bush narrowly lost out in his bid for a seat in the House of Representatives way back in 1978—though it’s fair to say his political career recovered from that early setback. Since 1978, the Bush family has had a string of wins in Texas races for governor, president and, most recently, state land commissioner in 2014 and 2018.