Pierre McGuire Mansplains Hockey to Olympic Champ Kendall Coyne
GOLD MEDAL IN CRINGEWORTHY
If there’s one person who doesn’t need to be told how hockey works, it’s Kendall Coyne Schofield, the winner of five gold medals at the IIHF World Women’s Championships and a forward on the champion 2018 U.S. Olympic team. But that didn’t stop Pierre McGuire, commentator for NBC Sports’ Wednesday Night Hockey, when Coyne Schofield joined him to analyze the night’s Penguins-Lightning game. McGuire kicked off by actually explaining to the Olympic champion which team was which. “Tampa’s going to be on your left. Pittsburgh’s going to be on your right,” he told her, gesturing to each side with one hand and resting his other on her back. He followed that up with, “What are you expecting out of this game? We’re paying you to be an analyst, not to be a fan tonight!” A few days earlier, after Coyne Schofield became the first woman to compete at the NHL’s All-Star Game skills competition, McGuire was criticized for putting his arms around her waist.