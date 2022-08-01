Russia Also Apparently Hates Piers Morgan

Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday added to its extensive blacklist 39 famous Brits, including the ever-so-irksome Piers Morgan.

The country banned Morgan, along with former Prime Minister David Cameron and others, as part of its payback for the U.K.’s shunning of Russia and support for Ukraine. In a statement first reported by The Daily Mail, Russia said the blacklisted individuals “contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation.”

Morgan seemed unbothered by the ban, quipping on Twitter: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

Joining Morgan on the banned list are other media figures like BBC News head Jonathan Charles Munro and top editors at The Guardian, The Sun, and The Telegraph. Aside from Cameron, the list also includes politicians like Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

“The choice in favour of confrontation is the conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences,” Russia’s foreign ministry wrote.

The ubiquitous talk show host—with an already long list of enemies—has done a number of TV segments on Ukraine, including a sit-down interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena. He’s also made Ukraine coverage a hot topic on his U.K. show, at one point hosting a panel that included American firebrand Ann Coulter arguing the West should stop supporting Ukraine.

Those aired on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which launched after Morgan was canned by ITV’s Good Morning Britain following an on-air hissyfit over Meghan Markle. He later signed a massive global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and began appearing on Fox News and having his talk show air on Fox Nation.