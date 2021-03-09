Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Storming Off Set During His Meghan Markle Hissyfit

Hours after storming off the Good Morning Britain set amid his hissyfit over Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan has quit the program, ITV said on Tuesday.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the British network said in a terse statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and as nothing further to add.”

Earlier Tuesday, Morgan marched off the British morning show set when his co-star Alex Beresford called him out over his relentless trashing of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Notably, Beresford brought up Morgan’s apparent disappointment that Markle stopped contacting him when she began dating Prince Harry.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” Beresford said. “You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.”

As Morgan made a big show of exiting the set during the live morning broadcast, Beresford described his actions as “pathetic” and “absolutely diabolical.”

Morgan’s co-star hinted at remarks the former CNN host had made in the past about how Markle began dating Prince Harry shortly after the former actress went out for drinks with Morgan, suggesting that was the basis of Morgan’s animosity. In a talk show interview in 2018, Morgan lamented that the future Duchess of Sussex had “ghosted” him even though they had “got on brilliantly.”

Morgan’s relentless campaign of vitriol against Markle—which has been spread across both sides of the Atlantic—has included him casting doubt on the duchess’ claims that she experienced suicidal ideation and that the royal “institution for help” refused to assist her.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle,” Morgan exclaimed on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain. “I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Those comments, in particular, have come under fire from British television regulator Ofcom, who has launched an investigation into the show under its “harm and offence” rule after receiving tens of thousands of complaints about the program following Morgan’s remarks.